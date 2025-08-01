UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.