UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $288.88. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

