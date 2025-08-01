UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 239,513 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 8.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $121,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 304,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

