US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,232,333 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 16.3% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.02% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,583,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

