US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $609,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after acquiring an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after acquiring an additional 584,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.88.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.