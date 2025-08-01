US Bancorp DE Has $159.65 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $159,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after buying an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after buying an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

IWD opened at $195.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

