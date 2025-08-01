US Bancorp DE Has $576.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,188 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 1.46% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $576,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.87 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

