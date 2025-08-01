US Capital Advisors Cuts Earnings Estimates for TC Energy

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. TC Energy has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $51.99.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,397,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,096,739,000 after acquiring an additional 710,837 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TC Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,228 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,074,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

