US Capital Advisors Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinetik in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. US Capital Advisors has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

NYSE KNTK opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 789.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.16. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 328.42%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

