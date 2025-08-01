VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 6,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC owned about 1.06% of VanEck China Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.