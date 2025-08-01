Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 4th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $63,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

