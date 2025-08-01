Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

