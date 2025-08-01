Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

