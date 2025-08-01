Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,262,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $64,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

