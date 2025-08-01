Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

