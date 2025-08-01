Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2025

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.