Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

