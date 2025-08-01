Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.