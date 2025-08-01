Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

