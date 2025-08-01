Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,339 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

