Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $690.47 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $705.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

