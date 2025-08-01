Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3393 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

