Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $26,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $230.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $233.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

