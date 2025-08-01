Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

