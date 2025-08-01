Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Cut by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 381,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

