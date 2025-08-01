Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

