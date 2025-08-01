Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 304,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

