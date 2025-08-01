Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,136,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 299,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000.

VXUS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

