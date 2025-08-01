Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Headland Capital LLC

Headland Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Headland Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Headland Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 304,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

