Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.6% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.