Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after acquiring an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after buying an additional 128,356 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.88. The company has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

