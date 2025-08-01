Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

