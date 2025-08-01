Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,716 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,716,000 after acquiring an additional 584,628 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.88. The firm has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

