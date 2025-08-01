Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Lifted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 311,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,616,000 after buying an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

