Vestcor Inc Acquires 2,326 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $235.98 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.37.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

