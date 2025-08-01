Vestcor Inc Buys 9,863 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.