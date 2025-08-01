Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 233.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.