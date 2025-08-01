Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Viasat stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
