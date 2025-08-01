Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CONMED by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Corporation has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $342.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

