Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,486 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $918.25 million, a PE ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

