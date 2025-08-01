Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Koppers alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Koppers by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Koppers by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $657.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.