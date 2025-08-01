Vulcan Value Partners LLC Sells 11,928 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC reduced its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,503,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $193.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

