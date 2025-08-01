Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €23.70 ($26.93) and last traded at €23.60 ($26.82). Approximately 37,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.95 ($26.08).

Wacker Neuson Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.27 and a 200 day moving average of €20.89.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

