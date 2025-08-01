Wealthquest Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.