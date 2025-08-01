Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for UMC

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

UMC opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,501,000 after buying an additional 750,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,329,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,030,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,547,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 341,937 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 75.51%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

