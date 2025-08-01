Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Nintendo Earnings

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nintendo in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.06 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTDOY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 262,837 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nintendo by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.