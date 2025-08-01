Wedbush Weighs in on Booking’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $222.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $215.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5,900.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,718.07.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,504.06 on Thursday. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,567.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,070.33.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

