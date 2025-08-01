What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FIX FY2026 Earnings?

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $26.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $810.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $16.85 per share.

FIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.60.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $703.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $718.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 256.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total value of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,468.70. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock valued at $18,485,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

