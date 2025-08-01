What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Funko FY2026 Earnings?

Get Funko alerts:

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Funko in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

FNKO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

FNKO stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $47,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,926.88. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,109.86. This represents a 59.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 384.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Funko by 952.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 1,118,090 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Funko by 5,429.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,011,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 993,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

