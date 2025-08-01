What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for IIPR Q1 Earnings?

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $51.74 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

