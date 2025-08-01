What is Wedbush’s Forecast for UFP Industries Q2 Earnings?

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.7%

UFP Industries stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.54. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

