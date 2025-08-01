What is William Blair’s Estimate for Ecolab Q3 Earnings?

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.28. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 32.4% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

